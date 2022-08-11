Racers are revving up their motorbikes as the Macleay District Motorcycle Club gets ready to host the Akubra Classic at Greenhill Speedway in Kempsey this weekend (August 13-14).
As one of the longest running and most prestigious dirt track races on the state calendar, the event will host many of the best riders the sport has to offer as they race for the most coveted trophy of all, the Akubra Hat.
The club will also host the NSW Junior Dirt Track Championships, while motorbike riders from as far as Queensland, Newcastle and Gunnedah prepare to make the trip to Kempsey to compete in the prestigious event.
Macleay District Motorcycle Club president Jason Fritsch said the competitors are eager to race again after the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
"It's really special to host the event again after last year's craziness," he said. "It's always great for the club to hold this event, and we thank the sponsors Kempsey Heights Bowling Club and Coffs KTM for helping us put it on again."
Amongst the local riders, Sam Davies will be looking to leave his mark on the event once again after winning the last two Akubra Classic titles.
Fritsch said Davies will have his name in the Akubra Classic history books if he's successful in making it three wins in a row.
"It's never been done before," he said. "We've never had someone win the Akubra Classic in three consecutive years, so it's very exciting from that point of view.
"Sam's a local boy who has come up through the juniors and has been part of the NSW and Australian championships. He's always one to look out for, but it will just be a great competition all round."
The junior classes will be strongly contested by Macleay riders and if the results throughout the season to date are anything to go by Jayden Holder, Jack Fritsch and Kristian O'Donnell will be the riders to keep an eye on.
Fritsch said he's looking forward to the competitors and community coming together to take part in the event.
"It's always good to see the community turn up to support the competitors and cheer on the locals, and we're hoping a good crowd turns up this year," he said.
"Hopefully, the weather gods are with us and everyone has a clean and safe race, that's all we can ask for."
Racing will kick off at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday with canteen facilities available. There's a $5 entry fee for spectators and children under five can enter for free.
