Jade Mclean was one of the many Macleay valley high school students to attend the School Industry Day held at the Slim Dusty Centre on Wednesday (August 10).
All five high schools of the Macleay valley were in attendance to see the various local employment options available for school leavers.
For the year 11 St Paul's College student, it was a surprising experience.
"I wasn't expecting all these different jobs," she said.
"So many people in the area leave home to go to the major cities to get work but having people know there are opportunities here in the Macleay valley is great."
Kempsey High School careers advisor Mark Rix said the exhibition which was just for employers to talk about available jobs, was the first one of its kind in Kempsey.
"We traditionally have a careers expo in the Port Macquarie or Taree area and often the employers are from that area," he said.
"We wanted to create something that was local for the Macleay kids."
With stalls from Nestle, Bunnings, Aboriginal Employment Services and many more, students were able to see the many job options available to them after they finish school.
It also was a chance for local industries to promote their work.
Macleay Valley Support Service employee and stall holder Lachy Townsend said it was important to get people understanding what the workforce is about from a young age.
"We're really grateful to be here and to be given the opportunity as well as to showcase what we're all about," he said.
Akubra Hats employee Heath Sharman said it was helpful to let young people know about the local jobs available to them.
"Young people don't know about the jobs here so it does help to get your name out there," he said.
"It keeps the money in the town too."
The day was organised by the Regional Industry Education Partnership program with help from local schools.
