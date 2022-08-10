The Macleay Argus

Fur seal pup injured at South West Rocks relocated in 'good condition'

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:45am, first published August 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injured fur seal pup relocated at South West Rocks. Video by Ellie Chamberlain

An injured long-nosed fur seal pup has been relocated from a popular dog walking beach at South West Rocks to a quieter location.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.