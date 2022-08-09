The Macleay Argus

Hazard reduction in Hat Head National Park on Thursday August 11

By Newsroom
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:20pm, first published August 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Credit Will Harvey. Photo supplied.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) are undertaking a hazard reduction burn on the Mid North Coast on Thursday, August 11.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.