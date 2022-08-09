The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) are undertaking a hazard reduction burn on the Mid North Coast on Thursday, August 11.
NPWS Acting Team Leader Rangers Josh Armitage said the burn was aimed at reducing fuel loads.
"We are taking advantage of predicted favourable weather conditions to schedule this planned burn between the southern boundary of Hat Head village and Connors Hill Trail in Hat Head National Park.
"This hazard reduction burn is among the many that we are working hard to carry out in national parks across the region during winter.
"While they are being scheduled now due to the favourable predictions for weather and wind, if you are vulnerable to smoke, we encourage you to stay indoors and keep your doors and windows closed to reduce any possible exposure" Mr Armitage said.
The hazard reduction burn is planned to cover just over 23 hectares.
The intent is to protect the private property assets within the village and to prevent fires escaping from private property and damaging the parks values.
Ignition will occur using drip torches along existing tracks/established fire trails.
Powered handheld incendiary launchers may also be used to increase the depth of hazard reduction burns on steeper terrain.
This ignition pattern will be planned to reduce the fire intensity in the steep terrain and provide a greater degree of fire behaviour predictability.
This section of the Park, including Connors Hill Trail will be closed during the burn operations, and will remain closed until the areas are deemed safe.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or the Asthma Foundation.
For ore information on hazard reduction activities: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au and the RFS Fires Near Me website and app.
