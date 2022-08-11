The Macleay Argus

New plans aim to address cemetery capacity and maintenance

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 11 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The East Kempsey Cemetery was predicted to reach its burial capacity in less than a year. Picture by Emily Walker

The East Kempsey Cemetery can expect more burial space thanks to council's new cemetery masterplan.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.