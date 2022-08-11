The East Kempsey Cemetery can expect more burial space thanks to council's new cemetery masterplan.
The Kempsey Cemetery Strategy and Master Plan 2022 has plans to help provide further burial space and improve grave maintenance for some of Kempsey's oldest cemeteries.
Advertisement
Manager for Commercial Business at Kempsey Council Gayleen Burley said that the master plan was designed to provide appropriate, accessible and affordable services to meet demands over the next 30 years.
"Whilst it looks at our 11 cemeteries, it really focuses on our three main cemeteries being East Kempsey, Arakoon and also Fredericton," she said.
"It provides detailed master plans for that so we're getting the best utilisation and efficiency out of the land that we have."
The three cemeteries are locally listed heritage items and hold plenty of history to local families.
The East Kempsey Cemetery is still frequented by families regularly and although cremation may be the preferred choice in recent years, many still chose the site to lay their loved one's final remains.
The cemetery had previously been predicted to reach its burial capacity within less than a year but strategies such as closing the adjoining road hope to maximise space.
Alongside increasing burial space, the council plans to address the gap in funding for cemetery care and maintenance by advocating to the State Government.
"When someone is buried today, we need to look after that area for many many years to come," said Ms Burley.
"So now council is looking at how we actually look after all of our cemeteries to a standard that is acceptable to the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.