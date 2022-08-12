The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Tristar Medical Clinic one of ten Tristar Medical Group clinics to close today

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tristar Medical Clinic located on Belgrave Street is scheduled to close today (August 12). Picture by Emily Walker

The Kempsey Tristar Medical Clinic closed its doors for good at the end of business today (August 12).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.