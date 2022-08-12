The Kempsey Tristar Medical Clinic will be closing its doors for good at the end of business today (August 12).
Located on Belgrave Street alongside other medical service, the clinic is one of ten Tristar Medical Group clinics across Australia that are scheduled to shut down after failing to attract buyers.
Centres across New South Wales, Victoria, the Northern Territory and the ACT are all scheduled to close today.
McGrathNicol Restructuring were appointed as administrators of the medical group in May and commenced a sale process for the business soon after.
"It is regrettable that the clinics must close," said Administrator and McGrathNicol Partner Matthew Caddy.
"In the absence of buyers for the clinics, which are loss making, we have been left with no other option.
Other Tristar practices have managed to be sold with the Family Doctor Group announcing their purchase of 12 practices on August 5.
The shortage of local GPs have been an ongoing issue not only in Kempsey, but across rural and regional areas.
The Kempsey clinic had previously been the site of an integral GP led COVID-19 respiratory clinic in 2020 and had offered bulk-billing to patients throughout its time in Kempsey.
