Kempsey Cannonball women's coach and player Teleah Waitoa will be making her way to the Australian Rugby Championships later this year after being selected to play for the Country Corellas squad.
The squad selection was announced Thursday evening (August 11) with 27 players finalised to play at the championships.
Advertisement
The selection process was finalized after a training camp was held at the NSW Waratahs headquarters in Sydney the previous weekend.
Players spent the weekend learning plays, hearing the history of New South Wales country rugby and finally, engaging in game.
Mr Waitoa described the game as very intense.
"Obviously they're the best in New South Wales country," she said.
"A weeks gone and I'm still pretty sore but it was definitely worth it."
Ms Waitoa said she was excited to be attending the first year that the championship is expected to run both women and men's games alongside each other.
"It kind of just makes it feel like they hold the women's rugby at the same level of respect as the men's," she said.
The Correllas will travel to Adelaide on September 28 for the week long tournament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.