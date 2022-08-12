The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Cannonballs coach selected for the NSW Country Corellas squad

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 13 2022 - 6:45am, first published August 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Kempsey women's Cannonballs coach and player Teleah Waitoa has been selected to play for the NSW Country Corellas. Picture supplied

Kempsey Cannonballs women's coach and player Teleah Waitoa will be making her way to the Australian Rugby Championships later this year after being selected to play for the Country Corellas squad.

