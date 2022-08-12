The Macleay Argus

Kempsey council elections results to be announced Monday

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kempsey Shire Council by-election was held on Saturday, July 30 at various polling places such as the Frederickton Public School. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Kempsey Shire Council by-election results are scheduled to be announced next week to decide eight councillor positions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.