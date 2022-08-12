Kempsey council elections results to be announced

Kempsey Shire Council by-election results are scheduled to be announced next week to decide eight councillor positions.
The distribution of preference is planned to be conducted at 10am on Monday August 15 when the final count report will be published on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
If a recount request is not lodged within 24 hours of the results being published online, the results become official when the returning officer declares the election in writing.
First preference voting is complete with candidate Dean Saul's Group C leading the vote count.
The by-election was called after a court ruled the 2021 election results void due to the failure of the iVote system.
There were 21 candidates who were in the running with six of the current councillors standing again.
