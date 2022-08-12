The Macleay Argus

Shire, valley, Country, region, district or coast: my dilemma of too many labels

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:01am, first published 8:58am
A geographical conundrum

While writing a headline for the Macleay Argus this week, I found myself wondering whether to refer to someone as a Kempsey Shire man, a Mid North Coast man or a Macleay Valley man.

