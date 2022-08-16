The Northern Storm have dashed Kempsey Saints' finals hopes with a hard-fought 4-3 victory in Kempsey over the weekend.
It was a back-and forth game from start to finish with the the Saints leading 2-1 at halftime, but coach Dan Baker said they just couldn't hang on in the end.
"I thought we played really well in the first half, but we let a few unlucky goals in and probably just ran out of legs a bit in the second half," he said. "We were just missing players with injuries and couldn't come up with the win."
The loss puts them in 10th position on the ladder with only two games left in the regular season before finals.
"Mathematically, I just don't think we can make it," Baker said. "We only have two games to go now and too many teams have a few more catch-up games to put them in a better position."
Baker said the disappointing loss has made the team more determined to finish the season on a high note.
"It's really disappointing to lose a game like that, but hopefully we can produce two good performances to end the season.
"We want to finish the year off with a couple of good wins to give us confidence when we head into the next season."
