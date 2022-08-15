The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire Council's distribution of preferences announced but results could be contested

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 15 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
The returning officer announced the distribution of preferences today at 10am but these results will only become official if a recount is not lodged in the next 24 hours. Picture by Emily Walker

The Kempsey Shire Council election's distribution of preferences were announced today (August 15) however the results may be contested.

