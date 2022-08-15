The Kempsey Shire Council election's distribution of preferences were announced today (August 15) however the results may be contested.
The distribution of preferences is normally announced by the returning electoral officer and if a recount request is not approved within the 24 hours of the announcement, the results become official.
The councillors who were announced with the highest first preferences were Arthur Bain, Simon Fergusson, Dean Saul, Anthony Patterson, Scott Butterfield, Alexandra Wyatt, Kerri Riddington and Kinne Ring.
But candidate Noel Selby who ran in both this year and last year's council by-election, said he plans to contest the results.
"The reason being for numerous things," he said.
"In the polls they were telling people 'you've got a couple of options to vote above the line or vote below the line'....and there was a lot of posters put up in illegal places"
Dean Saul said that the electorate had spoken.
"[The electorate have] given a mandate to those elected to run this shire in a way that is a benefit to the community," he said.
"I believe that they should be supported by the committee in our efforts and those that think otherwise, it's very disappointing for them."
