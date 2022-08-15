Chaddies Newsagent & Store is Kempsey's newest lucky lottery location after a Kempsey man won $5 million with a ticket purchased from the shop.
The man, who has not been named, was one of four entries across the nation to share $20m in Saturday Lotto's Division One (August 13).
The man told lottery officials that the news made his weekend.
"I can't believe I pulled it off," he said.
"Every time there's a big draw, I grab a ticket and use family birthday dates and special numbers."
The lucky winner said he planned to use the money to pay his house off, get a much needed new car and potentially take his family on holiday.
"I'm floating now," he said.
"I'm having a hot air balloon ride in my mind!"
The winning game was purchased at Chaddies Newsagent & Store.
Owner Gem Fuller said that the win was wonderful.
"It's fantastic to hear it was a local guy as well so it stays in the area and it changes his life a bit." she said.
"It's the first big win for Chaddies and being a new owner from only December, it's just an amazing feeling."
Ms Fuller only had kind words for the semi-regular player.
"All of our staff would like to congratulate the gentleman and wish him all the best."
The store will be giving food and beverage giveaways with lotteries purchases to celebrate the occasion.
