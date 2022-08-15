The Macleay Argus

Kempsey man wins $5 million in Saturday Lotto with ticket from Chaddies Newsagent

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
Chaddies Newsagent & Store owner Gem Fuller and her staff celebrate the win of local Kempsey man. Picture by Emily Walker

Chaddies Newsagent & Store is Kempsey's newest lucky lottery location after a Kempsey man won $5 million with a ticket purchased from the shop.

