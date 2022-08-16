The inaugural "Better Together Network" meeting will be held on Tuesday (August 16) evening, launching council's newest initiative to improve communication between council and community members, particularly in times of emergency.
Council are inviting members of the public to register and attend free meetings in their community spaces, held regularly at various locations throughout the shire to give residents of the Macleay a voice.
First stop, Stuarts Point.
The workshops aim to improve council's services and responses in the wake of natural disasters.
Building on ideas from resident meetings held after the floods and fires of recent years, the Better Together Network is a new approach to information and direct resource sharing.
Funded by NSW Resilience, the program aims to identify the most trusted voices in the community; from experts such as the State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) to those that know their village and what it needs in times of distress.
The Better Together Network will create a two-way communication channel to get information through to local communities quickly, and back from communities to council just as quickly.
Craig Milburn, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, said the Better Together Network will empower the ways each local area already shares information.
"The communities in our shire are never stronger than in times of crisis and this new network, delivered as part of our Community Recovery Officer funding approach, aims to build connections and help formalise these existing, crucial networks," he said.
"The idea behind the Better Together Network is simple. Whether we are facing challenging times or celebrating opportunities we need to work with the locals who are already being listened to. That might be community Facebook groups, local legends who everyone turns to or the notice board in the pub.
"Years ago, all along the river residents knew if it was going to flood because they got word from Armidale and they knew from life experience exactly what it meant for their patch."
Lyndal Harper, Kempsey Shire Council Manager Community Partnerships, said the first and most crucial step was finding the people.
"We're looking for the people who tie their community's together," she said.
"Whether it's identifying the key need for a neighbourhood, knowing who the most vulnerable are or recognising an opportunity to help your village, we want residents to speak up and become ambassadors for their communities".
Council staff will hold meetings with different groups all over the shire in the coming months.
The first three workshops will be held in August in partnership with SES NSW.
Tuesday, August 16 at 6pm - Stuarts Point Workers Recreation and Bowls Club
Wednesday, August 17 at 6pm - Smithtown RSL Memorial Bowling Club
Wednesday, August 31 at 6pm - Bellbrook School of Arts Hall
Residents who are interested in attending or learning more about the network can visit the Kempsey Shire Council website.
