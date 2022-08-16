The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire Council launches two-way communication channel to improve disaster preparedness

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:20am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm land prone to flooding along Lower Belmore River. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The inaugural "Better Together Network" meeting will be held on Tuesday (August 16) evening, launching council's newest initiative to improve communication between council and community members, particularly in times of emergency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.