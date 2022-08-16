Macleay Valley Rangers weren't quite up for the job and Coffs Tigers pounced

Tigers banged in five goals before oranges on the way to a 6-0 win over the Kempsey side at Polwarth Drive last Saturday.
Rangers coach Jason Coleman conceded his team had a "couple of key blokes out which is no excuse", but they had no answers before an improved second-half showing when the game was over.
"Coffs Tigers play a good brand of football and are quite quick and fast and they finish their opportunities," Coleman said.
"Our second half was a lot better and we only conceded one but mentally we were not up for the job."
Thankfully for Macleay Valley, they have a quick turnaround with a rescheduled clash with Northern Storm to take place on Tuesday evening.
They know they will have to be better.
"It was a little bit of a shock to the system (the Tigers loss) and I'm happy that we've got a short turnaround this week," Coleman said.
"[Coffs] are a good side and they're up the top for a reason. Was it a reality check? Absolutely.
"It was a bit of a kick in the pants to say 'if you're going to win this thing, you're going to have to do better than what you just put on the park that afternoon'."
Coleman said an occasional kick in the pants could be good for a side provided it wasn't a regular occurrence.
"It keeps you honest and tells you where you're at and while the result wasn't great, it shows you where you've got to improve," he said.
"Mentally you've got to be switched on consistently; you can't just have a day off."
Rangers have four games to go before the finals and their quest for a top four berth will heat up with some weekend results not going their way.
"We've got four games to go and we'll pick up the pieces and go again," Coleman said.
"Luckily we're where we are but we can't afford to drop any more that's for sure. Sometimes it's the kick up the arse you need. You learn from your losses."
