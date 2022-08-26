The Macleay Argus

Toby Morn selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 26 2022 - 12:00am
Sportsperson of the Month winner Toby Morn with Jess Jones from the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club. Picture: Mardi Borg

Toby Morn has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for August.

Mardi Borg

Journalist

