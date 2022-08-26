Toby Morn has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for August.
Toby recently travelled to Port Macquarie to trial for the Lower North Coast team where he was then selected to compete at the NSW North Coast Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) soccer team.
Toby's mum Jane said he had an amazing time after travelling to Griffith on August 16 to compete against the other teams in the competition.
"We were so happy when he got selected and it was a great learning experience for him," she said.
Toby has had great success with the Macleay Valley Rangers Under-13s in the B grade competition. The team has only lost one game all season and Toby has scored more than 11 goals this year to keep his team in good form heading into the finals.
Jane said he's been an instrumental player in the team.
"He's had a really good season," she said. "We're all so proud of his efforts this year."
