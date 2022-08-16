Silver lining in sad tale of Kempsey's backyard breeders

Everyone loves pets, especially kittens and puppies, but it's important to think about whether they are brought into the world in the right way.
Recently Kempsey Shire Council saw first-hand the devastating result of backyard breeding when Cuddles came into our care.
Cuddles was thin, with rib bones visible. She had mange and was extremely timid and frightened. She had no name - Cuddles was the name the Rangers gave her.
Too many backyard breeders use their animals as money making machines and fail to care or give them the life they deserve. This leaves animals in poor condition, often with skin sores, malnourishment and an overall dreadful quality of life.
Kempsey Shire Council Team Leader Rangers, Aaron Bray, said Cuddles was one of the worst cases of mistreatment he'd seen.
"Of all the places to feel safe, it was the pound where Cuddles showed signs of comfort, receiving regular nutrition and more kindness than before," Mr Bray said.
"She had little fur and mange, her tail was tucked tightly between her legs and she was shaking - but she showed signs of ease. You could see just by looking at her she wasn't healthy and hadn't been for some time.
She's had several litters and the saddest thing was that she was let go after the backyard breeders no longer needed her."
Friends of Kempsey Pound founder, Marion Crowley, said the way people rallied around Cuddles shows how our community is so giving.
"Cuddles is just an extreme example of a sweet animal that needs help and deserves a chance to live the life she should have had from the start, so Friends of Kempsey Pound started fundraising to pay for her vet bills," Ms Crowley said.
An adult Sharpei should weigh over 30 kilograms, with Cuddles weighing in at less than 20kg and suffering from several health conditions; she has a lengthy vet treatment plan ahead.
"With the generous support of so many, we raised over $7000 for Cuddles which will go a long way in her recovery with Precious Paws Animal Rescue who will give her the care and treatment she needs to be healthy and happy."
"It is hard to see animals mistreated or neglected, but we can give them a fresh start and the chance to experience the life they should have had from a puppy. Rescue groups and people who care make all the difference."
You can see all the animals in Council's care at ksc.pub/animals.
You can also follow Cuddles' recovery through the Friends of Kempsey Pound Facebook page at ksc.pub/fokp.
If you are concerned for the welfare of an animal please call the RSPCA on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 3589).
