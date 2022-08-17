South West Rocks' Ava Ryan has ticked off another impressive sporting achievement this year after she was selected in the Cricket NSW Female Under-19s country state squad.
Ava said she was "overjoyed" when she found out she had made the squad after playing in the Country Championships earlier in the year.
Advertisement
"I was quite surprised to see I had made it to be honest, but I was definitely happy with myself for the achievement," she said.
"It had been a goal of mine to make the squad, but I thought it was almost unachievable at that stage, so I was definitely surprised and happy that it happened."
While in the squad, Ava is hoping to travel to Perth in December to make the National Championships team.
"At the moment we are just doing... our academy training in our regions, and then there will be a few trial matches in September and October," she said. "The goal for me is to go to Perth and make it into the National Championships."
Ava flew to Sydney in July to meet with the other members of the team and train at the new Cricket Centre.
Ava said the squad was one of the first groups to use the new state-of-the-art facility.
"It was incredible," she said. "We had a fitness test in camp and it was amazing to see all the resources that were available to us. I definitely enjoy that professional environment because it makes me perform to my best.
"It was a big learning experience for me to be in the squad and around the other girls... they are all focused cricketers and just great company to be around. We all really enjoyed the experience together."
Along with her representative selections, Ava also plays for the SWR Cricket Club, Coffs Coast Chargers and Northern District.
Although she has a busy schedule, Ava said she "wouldn't change it for the world" as she continues to pursue a career in cricket.
"I absolutely love my cricket," she said. "Whenever I'm training or playing, I'm doing what I love and nothing outweighs how much I love the game.
"I want to emphasize how grateful I am for my coaches too. I train with my dad when I'm at home, and I also have my regional coach Kate Jackson who is a great mentor to me, and my state coaches all push me to do my best."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.