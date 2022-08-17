The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks' Ava Ryan selected in Cricket NSW Female Under-19s country state squad


By Mardi Borg
August 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Ava Ryan prepares for wicket-keeping duties. Picture: supplied

South West Rocks' Ava Ryan has ticked off another impressive sporting achievement this year after she was selected in the Cricket NSW Female Under-19s country state squad.

