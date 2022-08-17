The Kempsey Cannonballs' reserve grade and Under-14s are one game away from joining the Women's and Under-18's side in the grand final after defeating the Coffs Harbour Snappers on Sunday (August 14).
The reserve grade managed to pull off an impressive 28-18 victory against Coffs Harbour on the weekend to keep their grand final hopes alive.
Advertisement
Nathan Phillips, who has been standing in for reserve grade coach Michael Heuston, said the team made a huge improvement after their "scrappy" game against the Snappers the week before.
"I thought that we improved a whole lot more than the week before," he said. "It was a very physical game and we probably beat them in all aspects of it.
"We knew we had to tidy up our game and be a little more consistent to stay in the running... we were really happy with the score in the end."
Although the team is determined to make the grand final this year, Philips admits it won't be easy to defeat the Hastings Valley Vikings this weekend.
"We do know that it will be a very physical contest and we always have a very good clash against the Vikings in any age group, so we are expecting a big game," he said.
"We are going to have to rock up and give it our all, knowing that it is a must-win situation if we want to go to the big dance.
"We just need to have the numbers turn up and put in the effort to play physical football. Hopefully, we can get the same results.
It's been an impressive year for the Kempsey Cannonballs Under-14s despite the rocky start to the season.
Phillips, who is a member of the Under-14's coaching staff, said it's been a nice surprise to see the team make it so far in the season.
"Considering we were scraping the barrel for numbers at the start of the season, it's been almost miraculous to see us nearly finish the season with a squad that we have had for the whole season," he said.
"They are a great bunch of boys to work with and they are obviously going to grow up to be great men with how they conduct themselves on-and-off the field. The team has been a pleasure to coach."
The Under-14s are preparing for a big game on the weekend as they get ready to take on the Southern Cross University Marlins.
"They've got two really hard games coming up, that is if they do win this weekend," Phillips said.
"The Marlins have had a really late push in the season, and I think they've won their last few games so it's going to be a tough contest for them as well.
"Ultimately, it's the same situation. We just have to rock up and play physical football so we can hopefully come away with the win."
Advertisement
The club has recently celebrated the Kempsey Cannonballs Under-10s grand final victory after they defeated the Hastings Valley Vikings seven tries to six on Friday, August 6.
Phillips said it's been an impressive season for the club despite the challenging circumstances.
"There's no words that can describe how well we have ended up," he said. "With floods, rain, COVID and injuries, the club's training as a whole hasn't been up to scratch.
"I am quite surprised with how far we all have made it in the season, but it just goes to show that we have got really good players who can play a quality game of football.
"It's a credit to everyone who has showed up to training and has put in the effort because we're getting the results late in the season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.