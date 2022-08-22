Meet your newest council members: Dean Saul

Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will be rolled-out over the next two weeks.
First up is Councillor Dean Saul who is no stranger to local government.
Home Base: Frederickton
Work: Business owner at the Kempsey Bus Stop Cafe.
Experience on council: Cr Saul first ran for Kempsey Shire Council in 2004 and held the title of Deputy Mayor in 2011 and 2012.
Representing: Group C
Councillor Dean Saul, as a café business owner, said he is interested in being involved in the hospitality trade and interacting with the public.
"It became very evident from public feedback, that a growing sense of voter regret and disillusionment over the outcome of the December 2021 election was occurring. This perception was my catalyst to once again run for council, and thus putting the community at central to decision making", said Mr Saul.
Coming from a farming background, and being a part of the rural and business community, Mr Saul believes that the entire shire needs to be more strongly represented.
Mr Saul's priorities as a councillor are;
Mr Saul is looking forward to being back on council after some time off, and is pleased to see two seats represented for Group C with Scott Butterfield by his side.
