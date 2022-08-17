The Macleay Argus

Upper Macleay Yowies pay tribute to Daniel Sommerville in first home game of the season

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:21am, first published 1:00am
Upper Macleay Yowies pay tribute to Daniel Sommerville in first home game of the season. Picture: supplied

In their first home game of the season, the Upper Macleay Yowies have paid tribute to beloved player and family member Daniel Sommerville after he tragically passed away on February 26, 2022.

