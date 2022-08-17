In their first home game of the season, the Upper Macleay Yowies have paid tribute to beloved player and family member Daniel Sommerville after he tragically passed away on February 26, 2022.
It was a double-header and local derby on Saturday (August 13) with both teams playing the Kempsey Saints. The women's side managed to pull off a comprehensive 8-0 win, while the men's side came away with a 2-0 victory.
Big Dan, as many in the team liked to call him, played a big part of the spirit of the Yowies. Fittingly, in 2021 Big Dan was awarded the team spirit award for the season, which he shared with fellow teammate Oscar Thiering.
This year the Yowies are sporting a hot pink strip, Big Dan's favourite colour, to commemorate the player.
Yowies men's coach Martin Ring said, "Dan has been an integral part of our club with his footballing ability, and the love that he showed his teammates and club members.
"It's hard to realise that he won't be playing with us again, but the Yowies know whenever we are on the field the spirit that Dan has will come through in that never give up attitude that he always displayed."
The Upper Macleay Yowies club president Rose Rench was Daniel's partner and the captain for the Yowies women's team. A star player, Rose has been on a streak of scoring goals this season while sporting Big Daniel's number 10 jersey to honour him.
Rose and Daniel's children, Baylin and Ruby are also playing for the Yowies in their junior sides.
The Yowies women's side are currently on a streak and sitting on the top of the table of the B grade competition, while the men's side are having limited success.
The Willawarin community was happy to see the game return to the village for the first time this season, with the Willawarin oval previously closed due to the wet weather.
