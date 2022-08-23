Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will be rolled-out over the next two weeks.
Next up is Councillor Anthony Patterson whose career in council spans over a decade.
Home Base: Collombatti
Work: Founder and business owner of Patterson Glass Works
Experience on council: Cr Patterson was first elected to Kempsey Shire Council in 2012.
Representing: Independent
After being re-elected, Cr Anthony Patterson is very aware of the shorter term of two years as opposed to the usual four-year term, due to COVID-19 and the by-election.
Cr Patterson believes you "can't change the direction of council in two years" and his priority is to work with the current budget and delivery master plan.
"What I want to do in the the next two years is continue with the work we are already doing at the moment", he said.
Cr Patterson's number one priority is to push ahead with the repair of the roads and to look at what government grants Kempsey Shire can get to achieve this, now that it has been declared a disaster area.
"We need to see the projects through that we have been working on", he said.
Some of the projects already in the works that Cr Patterson is eager to see through are;
"There's so much out there to do, especially with the roads after all this rain".
Cr Patterson is an advocate for education and is interested in putting together a notice of motion to council to teach electorates and our community about voting in a local election.
"I want to educate on the difference between the state and federal issues and where council's role sits", he said.
A born and bred Kempsey man, Cr Patterson first ran for council because he wanted to create a place where his kids wanted to live.
"I want to create a community where people with skills and education can come here and live and prosper."
As a councillor, he is motivated to help bring more residents and workers to the area to fill employment gaps, especially in hospitals and hospitality.
"I want to see the Macleay as a place people want to invest in", he said.
Mr Patterson is thankful to his "number 1 fan", his 84-year-old mother Margaret, who supports his council life, especially on polling days.
And he's grateful to his "main advocate", former Councillor and Mayor Liz Campbell, particularly at a time when she is dealing with the challenges of her husband's poor health.
