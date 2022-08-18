Fur seal pup found dead on South West Rocks beach

A young long-nose fur seal that came ashore at South West Rocks this month has died.
National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) relocated the seal on August 10 from Main Beach to Little Bay to protect it from dogs after it was found with an injury believed to be caused by a cookiecutter shark.
"Cookiecutter sharks are very small and they feed by coming up to the surface and taking a small bite of blubber from whales and seals," a NPWS spokesperson said.
The seal pup had been spotted by locals moving in and out of the water over the past few weeks, however residents became concerned for its well-being and reported the injury to the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA), NPWS and Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.
A spokesperson from NPWS said experts assessed the seal on August 10 before relocating it from a popular dog beach to a more secluded location.
"It was agreed that the best chance for the seal was to allow it to rehabilitate in its natural environment, with the injury not impeding its ability to move and eat," the spokesperson said.
"It is considered best practice when dealing with injured seals to minimise intervention."
The seal pup was found deceased on Monday (August 15) at Little Bay.
NPWS report that it appears to be the same juvenile fur seal that was relocated on August 10.
Local Dunghutti community members held a small smoking ceremony for the seal.
