Fur seal pup found dead on South West Rocks beach

Updated August 18 2022 - 6:47am, first published 2:19am
Injured seal found on off-leash dog walking beach at South West Rocks last week (August 10). Picture: Ellie Chamberlain

A young long-nose fur seal that came ashore at South West Rocks this month has died.

