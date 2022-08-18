'Stand-out' Royal Show success for Macleay Valley cattle studs

Two local cattle breeders have returned from the 2022 Royal Queensland Show with some "stand-out" wins.
Held at Brisbane's Ekka, the show wrapped up on Sunday, August 14.
Clairvale Brahmans, owned by Keith and Emma Hollis at Euroka, had their first Royal entry with a 2021 bull calf, Clairvale Gordon. The calf won best Brahman Bull, 8 -12 months.
He's by Balara Bos Manolito Sian, who is locally owned by J. Townsend and out of a cow purchased from the now local Banarra Brahmans.
Belmore Santa Gertrudis, owned by the sister and brother duo Emily and Hugh Shannon of Crescent Head, are no strangers to Royal Show success.
Their entry Belmore Rumour Has It and her calf Belmore Times Up were highly commended by the judge and won the Santa Gertrudis Senior Heifer 24-30 months class.
Both lots of cattle have been expertly prepped and shown by Pinedock Fitters of Casino, with the show results testament to the work of Jane and James Dockrill.
