The new councillors of the Kempsey Shire council were officially sworn in today (August 19) at the council chambers.
All the councillors were in attendance except for Anthony Patterson who had been sworn in earlier this week and Mayor Leo Hauville.
The council election had been called after the previous 2021 election results were declared as void by the NSW Supreme Court.
Councillor Simon Fergusson said he was looking forward to working with the new team but it was a shame that the previous councillors had gone.
"It feels a little bit less exiting than the first time because obviously it feels like we're going through the motions again," he said.
Councillor Kerri Riddington said that been sworn in was like a recognition of what should have happened at the previous election.
"It's recognition now that the voters...have really given us their big approval so it means a lot," she said.
Councillor Arthur Bain said the event felt like groundhog day but was keen to get stuck into council work.
"I'm hitting the ground running," he said.
"I've got ideas, we've got work to do and we've got a new team to forge."
Returning Councillor Alexandra Wyatt said she still had to get over feeling let down by the electoral commission after the 2021 election results were voided.
The same day the High Court had announced the 2021 election's dismissal, her mother Sandra Wyatt was told she had 3 weeks left to live.
"That hands down was the worst day of my life," she said.
Cr Wyatt acknowledged her late mother's influence in her decision to run again at the swearing in ceremony.
"I'm so relieved to be back here because it's absolutely what I want to do," she said.
The four returning councillors will be working with three new members who were successful in the recent election.
Councillor Dean Saul had previously served on council from 2004 until 2021.
"It's very humbling to be able to return as a councillor, have the support of the community behind you and to have the confidence of the community to go forward," said Cr Saul.
Councillor Kinne Ring said it exciting to be a new comer.
""I feel really excited and I'm very keen for the first council meeting on the 30th of August," she said.
New councillor Scott Butterfield said he was looking forward to the difference the council can make.
"I was a little bit nervous at the start of the day but now we're sort of getting round to meet everyone and starting to find out a bit more on how it all operates," he said.
The swearing in ceremony was followed by a short lunch with family and friends with councillors attending their first day of an ongoing induction program afterwards.
