The Macleay Argus

Littlies mini loop course opens at the pump track

By Kempsey Shire Council
August 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new junior learn to ride area at the West Kempsey Pump Track. Picture supplied

The West Kempsey Pump Track has welcomed a new learn to ride loop for younger kids making the location a fantastic family outing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.