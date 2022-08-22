Littlies mini loop course opens at the pump track

The West Kempsey Pump Track has welcomed a new learn to ride loop for younger kids making the location a fantastic family outing.
Bringing the junior riding area to the pump track came about after hearing feedback from the community that it would be great to see an area for younger kids.
Together with Fishers Asphalt, local businesses and track builders Dirtz, Kempsey Shire Council has delivered a course fit for little ones looking to master mini rollers before heading to the big track.
Kempsey Shire Council Community Projects Officer, Aisha Spokes, said the best thing about this new addition is the important lessons kids will learn.
"Still to come is traffic signage and line marking to teach kids road safety from an early age," said Mrs Spokes
"Road safety is an important initiative and the track will be somewhere kids can learn road rules and safe bike riding behaviour."
The track will also be the location for bike repair and riding skill programs to help riders make sure their bikes are safe and sound to ride.
"The West Kempsey Pump Track just keeps getting better and we cannot wait to see the smiles looping around the junior riding area."
More than half the contributions came from local businesses keen to support this popular community attraction.
"A huge thanks goes to Fishers Asphalt, Pacific Blue Metal and Westerman Haulage Pty Ltd for their generous donations of materials and cartage, and to the community volunteers from the Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club who helped with the build."
Funding from Transport for NSW was used to subsidise this project.
