The Macleay Valley Mustangs Under-18s have continued their impressive season with a comprehensive 28-18 win over the Wauchope Blues.
While Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Robert Fernando admits it wasn't the team's strongest performance in the first half, he was happy to see the team improve after halftime to maintain a comfortable lead.
"The boys started off a bit scrappy, but after our talk at halftime they came out and knew they had to get the job done," he said.
The Mustangs, who are second on the ladder, have only lost two games this season to the ladder-leaders Port City Breakers.
Fernando acknowledges that the Breakers have been their kryptonite all year and said the team is determined to defeat them in the finals.
"We are hoping to get a win against the Breakers as they have already beaten us twice this year," he said.
"The Breakers just seem to get under our skin and the boys react to it. If we can cut out all the little niggling things and bite our tongues when that stuff happens to us, I think we can beat them."
The Mustangs are preparing to take on the Port Macquarie Sharks this week for their last game of the regular season.
Fernando said he's been really happy with the season this year as the team prepares for the finals.
"It will be a tough game against the Sharks, but I'm confident in the team to do their best come gameday," he said.
"As long as the boys are going out there and putting in the effort each week, I'm happy no matter what the result is.
"We have a very good team here, and I think we can go all the way."
