The South West Rocks Marlins have celebrated their last regular game of the season and Dunghutti round with a fiery battle against the 2022 Hastings League minor premiers, the Kendall Blues.
South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said the team knew it would be tough to defeat the Blues.
"The team knew that going up against the minor premiers would be hard, but they also know they have what it takes to win those games," he said.
After trailing 16-10 at halftime, the Marlins were able to regroup to get a few much-needed tries on the scoreboard. However, their fight to stay in the game was made harder when a clumsy tackle left the Marlins with 12 men on the field for 30 minutes.
While the team let the Blues cross the line a few more times in the second half, the Marlins were able to return the favour to draw 26-all at fulltime.
Ball said the final score was a credit to the team's attack as they continued to put pressure on the Blues while down a player.
"To go against the minor premiers and come up with a score like that while having 12 men on the field for 30 minutes of the game, proves that we are right in contention for this premiership," he said.
"Most of the team's tries were scored while we were down a player, so we know we can win these games with 13 players on the field.
"We just need to focus on our discipline and get our defence in order, but we know our attack is there."
Ball said it was a "very successful day" as the club and community celebrated Dunghutti round.
"The event brought everyone together and made the Marlins' bond with the community even stronger," he said.
"We always try to make the last game of the regular season one of the biggest days of Rugby League in the Macleay, and this last round, their cultural day, proved that to be the case again.
"I would just like to thank the Marlins' volunteers for putting on a great show so everyone could enjoy the day."
As the Marlins get ready to meet the Long Flat Dragons in the first game of the finals, Ball said the team knows exactly what they need to do to win the competition.
"I think the team is hitting their straps at just the right time and they will be hard to beat," he said.
"If they just focus on their discipline and defence, there's no stopping that team from going all the way."
