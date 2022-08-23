The Old Rectory Op Shop has been forced to close its donation bin for good after receiving an unprecedented amount of unsellable items.
The volume of dirty, broken and unsuitable donations, has forced the volunteers of the op shop and their coordinator Sally Hunt, to take the bins out of use.
Mrs Hunt said that unsuitable donations had gotten worse over the years, with volunteers making regular trips to the dump.
"Before we closed [the donations bins], it was three times a week with a full load," she said.
"That's been the worst, because normally on average it was twice a week."
It has left many volunteers disheartened.
On a weekly basis, volunteers had sorted through donations of broken goods, dirty nappies, soiled underwear, stained sheets and unwashed kitchenware.
"We as an op shop don't take that," Mrs Hunt said. "Even the poorest of people do not need that kind of stuff."
The poor quality donations are not only unhelpful for those in need but have also put volunteers at risk.
In one instance, a bag from the donation bin included a needle that pricked a volunteer. They were sent to hospital for testing.
Mrs Hunt said that the woman was okay but had to endure six weeks of worry before she knew whether she had caught any diseases.
The shop had been one of the few op shops left in the Macleay Valley that still had a donation bin.
Kempsey Lifeline shop manager Sam Russell said that her store had cut back half of their donation bins due to damage to the bins and the amount of illegal dumping that occurred.
The Lifeline shop has also received its fair share of household rubbish within their donations.
"If you are making a choice of taking something to the tip and having to pay the money or dumping it to an organisation and they have to pay...some people are always going to go that route unfortunately," she said.
Donation bins are still available at the back of the store but considerably less unsuitable items have been received as more donations are made in store instead.
"It's always going to be different when you have to look someone in the eye when you're handing them something," Miss Russell said.
"We have been able to increase the quality of what we've been getting and minimise some of the stuff we're taking to the tip but we still have to do a couple of runs a week as well."
The Rectory Op Shop has also cut back its weekly travels to the tip to just once trip a week since shutting down it's donation bin.
Mrs Hunt said it's easier to let residents know what items can and can't be donated when they bring it in store.
"Now we've closed the bin it's not so bad because people are bringing things in bit by bit so we can sort it and clear it...rather than be overwhelmed with just bags and bags of stuff," Mrs Hunt said.
"There's no two ways about it, we are very very lucky with our donations. It's the rubbish that's the worry."
The Old Rectory Op Shop accepts clean and intact donations such as clothing, shoes, jewellery, crockery, glassware and sheets. Electrical goods, or other items that are not sellable will be discarded as rubbish or be recycled.
