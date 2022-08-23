The Macleay Argus

Disgusting and unsellable items have forced the Old Rectory Op Shop to shut its donation bins

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:21am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Rectory Op Shop coordinator Sally Hunt holds a stained bed sheet in front of donations that have no place to go but the tip. Picture by Emily Walker

The Old Rectory Op Shop has been forced to close its donation bin for good after receiving an unprecedented amount of unsellable items.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.