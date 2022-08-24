The annual Jim Anderson Earthmoving, Kempsey 300 will be held at Wittitrin this weekend (August 27-28) with upwards of 30 competitors expected to race around the track.
The event is round three of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-Road Championship and round two of the Kings of Kempsey.
Kempsey Macleay Off-Road Club vice-president Todd Wilson said it will be a great battle on the weekend.
"The track is looking the best it's looked in a long time. We're all working hard to get it ready for the racers and we're all really happy with how it's all coming together.
"We have a really good list of entrants this year, and it's going to be a really great battle between the competitors."
Wilson will be making his long-awaited return to the track this weekend after he crashed his car into a tree during last year's race in Wittitrin.
Wilson said it's taken the whole year to rebuild his car and he's still yet to put the finishing touches on it for this weekend.
"My car actually still isn't together yet, I will be pulling a few all-nighters to get it up to scratch," he said. "The bulk of it is done, but I just need to get the last little bits together."
Wilson said the year-long hiatus has helped ease his nerves as he prepares for his first race since the accident.
"I'm looking forward to it, and I think it will be good to get back into [racing]," he said. "I just have to actually finish this time, keep the race clean and the car out of the trees."
David Chandler, who is currently leading the New South Wales Off-Road State Championship, will be looking to claim another Hunter Rivmasta NSW Off-Road Championship title after winning the Dondingalong off-road challenge with his navigator Jonathon Ryan in June.
Wilson said he's also excited to see Michael ("Mick") Spokes on the Wittitrin track again, this time in the famous Jimco car.
"Everyone has been waiting to see Mick Spokes race around Kempsey in a Jimco, and this will be his first time racing Wittitrin in a well-known car," Wilson said.
"Jimco's been known to be one of the the best race cars in the world for years, so it will be great to see him and his son Damon take one for a spin this weekend."
Other local racers and their navigators include Ben Scott (Jamie Scott), Desmond Woods (Amber Towle), Mathew Huxley (Tobi Turnbull), Aaron May (James McIver), Ashley Southwell (James Southwell), Richard Wilton (Terese Wilton) and Bruce Morgan (Daniel Morgan).
The event will kick off at 9am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday with full canteen facilities available. The Wittitrin track is held on Dungay Creek Road, 15-minutes west of Kempsey.
