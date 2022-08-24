The Macleay Argus

Racers get ready to gear up as the annual Kempsey 300 returns this weekend

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:00am
Ben Scott competing in the Dondingalong off-road challenge in June. Picture: Penny Tamblyn

The annual Jim Anderson Earthmoving, Kempsey 300 will be held at Wittitrin this weekend (August 27-28) with upwards of 30 competitors expected to race around the track.

