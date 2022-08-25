"Alone we stagger, together we glide."
That's the motto coined by Paralympic Silver and Bronze Medalist Jan Pike when she became involved in the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).
Although the saying initially reflected the strong relationship between a horse and its rider, Riding for the Disabled Kempsey-Macleay Centre president, Marie Purkis, said the phrase now also holds a special meaning between the community and the organisation.
"Without the community, we wouldn't be where we are today and doing what we do to help people," she said.
The Macleay Valley Rangers Club is a recent example of how the community has come together to help the RDA.
In a recent charity and sponsors day, the club raised $1200 for the RDA Kempsey-Macleay Centre. Mrs Purkis said the money will go towards a new paddock upgrade.
"Without the community's support, we couldn't operate because we don't get any funding," she said. "We used to do a lot of raffles and sausage sizzles at Bunnings to raise money but COVID stopped that too.
"It was amazing to hear that the club was going to support us... and we're hoping that by raising awareness, we can have more riders sign up next year.
"We are hoping to divide one of our paddocks so we can separate some of the horses, and in flood times we can put the horses on the hills so they are out of the water."
RDA provides equine assisted activities to improve the health and wellbeing for people with disabilities, or people who have specific challenges or needs.
The RDA Kempsey-Macleay Centre was first established in 2006 to give people with a disability the opportunity to enjoy all of the activities connected with horse riding.
Mrs Purkis said the complex movements of the horse helps to improve co-ordination, balance, muscular development and fitness.
"The program also gives them a lot of confidence and independence," she said. "They feel like they are doing something on their own and they're in control when they're on the horse."
Mrs Purkis said the RDA usually averages 20 riders a year. However, that number has declined since the pandemic.
"We're down on numbers this year," she said. "I think it's the result of COVID and the flu, a lot of students are still getting sick, so we're hopeful that by next year we will have more riders join."
Mrs Purkis said one of the greatest moments within the organisation is taking the students to compete in the RDA Mounted Games at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Although the Mounted Games has had a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Mrs Purkis is hopeful it will return next year.
"We've been doing that for about eight or nine years," she said.
"It's so stressful in the lead up to the event and every year we say we are never doing it again because it is so much work, but when we get there and we see how much the students enjoy it... it is just so worth it," she said.
"We all have the best time while we're there and when we come home we talk about how we can improve the experience next time."
As a member of the the New South Wales Mounted Games committee, Mrs Purkis recently had the opportunity to meet Princess Anne, who is the patron of the RDA in London, at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Mrs Purkis said it was a special moment for her and an "amazing" experience.
"It was so exciting to go through all the protocols and officially meet her," she said. "She chatted to us about how we operated here... and she was so down to earth.
"It was great to have her support and to raise awareness about the organisation. We have had a slow year here so to have her support really meant a lot"
Mrs Purkis said the RDA is in need of a wide variety of volunteers who have either horse experience or are skilled at light maintenance work.
"We're always looking for volunteers. We're very short on people with experience in handling horses, but anyone can come and chat to us about what we do and how to help."
The association can be contacted here.
