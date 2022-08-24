The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Cannonballs' reserve grade, womens and under-18s through to the grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
August 24 2022
Kempsey Cannonballs' reserve grade (bottom photo), womens and Under-18s have made the Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final. Pictures: supplied

The Kempsey Cannonballs Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season, with the reserve grade, women's and under-18's side all making the Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final.

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

