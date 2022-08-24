The Kempsey Cannonballs Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season, with the reserve grade, women's and under-18's side all making the Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final.
All three teams will play in Port Macquarie on Saturday, August 27.
Kempsey Cannonballs Club president Brad Taylor said he's very proud of the teams' "tremendous effort" this season.
"For a small club in Kempsey, it's a great achievement to have three senior teams in the grand final," he said. "We're super excited to possibly bring home three trophies on the weekend."
In a sea-sawing game that went down to the wire against the Hastings Valley Vikings, the Cannonballs' reserve grade narrowly defeated the minor premiers 25-24 on Saturday (August 20) to join the women's and under-18's side in the big decider.
Cannonballs' reserve grade coach Michael Heuston said it was a brilliant game of rugby.
"It was a real credit to the team for putting the effort in to defeat the reserve grade minor premiers," he said. "It's given us a lot of confidence heading into the grand final."
Heuston said it's been an impressive season for the team despite the challenging circumstances.
"We're ecstatic to have made it this far considering the training disruptions we have had this year, and I think our preparation has given us a really good chance to win," he said.
"We've had a few crucial injuries that have hampered our performance and the club, but I think with everybody healthy and back on deck, it just shows we have have a really good depth of talent there to be able to get the job done."
The reserve grade team will be versing the Port Macquarie Pirates at Oxley Oval on Saturday (August 27), while the under-18s, who have been undefeated all year, will take on the Hastings Valley Vikings.
Throughout the season, the club has been honouring Kullen Beathe who tragically passed away 20 years ago due to injuries sustained in a match against the Port Macquarie Pirates in 2002.
Heustson said it is fitting that his team will be playing against the Pirates this weekend.
"With this year being a special year for the club as we remember Kullen 20 years on, it's fitting how we are now versing the team he was playing against in the grand final," he said.
"We've been making sure we remember him and his efforts and sacrifice to our club all year, so it will be very special on Saturday when we play for him once more."
Meanwhile, the women's side is getting ready for their grand final against the Coffs Harbour Snappers.
Coffs have won the competition four years in a row and although the team's "pretty nervous" to play in the grand final, captain-coach Teleah Waitoa said her side is determined to snap that streak on Saturday.
"We're pretty nervous but very excited to play in the grand final and to hopefully bring the trophy home for our club," she said.
"We had a really good pre-season where everyone put in the work and I think it's showed on the field all year.
"We've kept a positive energy in the team as well, which I think has really helped us this season and kept us working as a whole unit rather than just as individual players."
Waitoa said it's really special to have three teams from the club in the grand final this weekend.
"There's been a really positive vibe in the club and it's been an amazing effort this year," she said. "Everyone should be really proud of themselves regardless of the score on the weekend."
