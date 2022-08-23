Members of the public have two weeks to tell Kempsey Shire Council what they think of its plans for Crescent Head landmark, Little Nobby.
A draft concept design for a proposed makeover of the popular headland has been released, and council wants to know if the community supports it.
The headland overlooks "the point" and is a popular location from which to watch the surf, spot whales, and take in the sunset and moonrise.
Council is proposing to "restore, regenerate and maintain" the heavily-visited and much-loved landmark.
Its concept design addresses erosion, degradation and the safety of users, with a new circular walking path following an existing trail around the perimeter of the headland.
The design also includes new viewing platforms, additional seating, and upgrades to the existing footpath leading up to Little Nobby.
Residents can go onto the council website to respond to a survey asking if they are "for" or "against" the plan.
Feedback must be provided before 4pm on September 6.
Some locals have adopted an "if it isn't broken don't fix it' line; others are concerned for the safety of users.
Louise Johnson and Darrel Madden, who were enjoying Little Nobby while holidaying in Crescent Head, would like to see it stay as is.
"I like it a bit more natural. I don't think you need to do it up to enjoy it. The path can stay the same," Mr Madden said.
"I personally am loving the fact that it's in its natural state, but I can see there may be mobility issues up the hill," Ms Johnson added.
After viewing the rendered images for the plan, Ms Johnson said "it would probably make it more accessible for the oldies, and safer.
"I envision the council would be concerned about peoples' safety and I'm seeing erosion is an issue."
The couple sat on the single bench seat at the top of Little Nobby and agreed the headland needed more seating and viewing areas.
"It is a world-class break after all," Mr Madden said.
