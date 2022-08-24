Now that Kempsey Shire's new councillors have been sworn in, The Macleay Argus has asked each one to share their top priorities as they start their two year term. Their stories will be rolled-out over the next two weeks.
Next up is Councillor Kerri Riddington who was re-elected from 2021.
Home Base: Arakoon
Work: Retired Human Resources Manager
Experience on council: Cr Riddington was elected to council in 2021.
Representing: Independent
December's election was Kerri Riddington's first crack at council.
As a first-time candidate, she found the "iVote fiasco" highly stressful, but is "really happy" to have been re-elected at the by-election.
After a long career that included human resource management, being a senior public servant in the New South Wales government and then the business owner of Chillati in South West Rocks, Ms Riddington retired last year. She decided she wanted to contribute to the community that had been so good to her.
Cr Riddington is loving her new role on council and while she says it takes a lot to impress her, she finds the staff "highly professional" to work with.
She is eager to transfer her skills to council and get to work.
"We all know our roads are in really poor state due to all the natural disasters and flooding. It is a very, very expensive job and we need to get grants to fix the roads," she said.
Cr Riddington understands dealing with the damaged roads in the shire is a substantial task with the length of road needing repairs.
"We need to be able to afford to fix them. We have a very small ratepayer base and a very big shire," she said.
Cr Riddington believes her top priority is backed by council staff, saying it's just a matter of how they do it and when they do it with government grants.
Cr Riddington is highly involved and passionate about the rise of development in her hometown, and would like to see more infrastructure upfront before further development proceeds.
"We have had a lot of water run off [from development sites] and storm water damage recently with all the rain", she said.
"I would like to see more research done on drainage and stormwater, and what we can do to ensure that the state government, as the approving body, makes sure we have the best infrastructure in place for these large developments."
Another priority for the councillor is to maintain a three story above ground limit across the whole of South West Rocks, not just the CBD.
"When we look at the Rise development, which is five stories above ground, that's just not acceptable," she said.
Cr Riddington wants to secure the seaside village atmosphere of the town. "At the moment, the development is far too fast for everyone," she said.
The councillor is aware of the community concerns with the rising cost of rent and property prices, and aims to encourage incentives for social housing.
"I'd like to see developers consider having new developments where there is available land in Kempsey and Frederickton, with a subsidised arrangement, such as '"rent to buy", or 80/20 where 20 per cent is social housing.
"Otherwise people won't be able to afford to live here, and we are going to see all our kids leave town."
Cr Riddington believes Kempsey council has an effective community management and strategic plan and is confident in its direction for the next 20 years.
"That's what council is about; strategy, planning and working with skilled staff and the community to make it happen", she said.
As an admirer of the Macleay's natural beauty Cr Riddington says her general priorities are focused around preserving the environment.
