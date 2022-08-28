"Build a bridge and get over it".
So the saying goes in response to a long-running problem. But for Bellbrook residents, it's easier said than done.
Advertisement
Four weeks after a public meeting at their community hall to discuss the Toose Road landslip, they're still no closer to knowing how Kempsey Shire Council is going to provide long-term access to their properties.
The July 20 meeting was organised by property station manager Newman Hollis and was attended by locals and Kempsey Shire Council staff.
Residents who've struggled with access since a landslip in March cut their primary way in and out, explained they were "fed-up" and wanted clearer communication and commitment to a long-term solution.
Council staff told those at the meeting that they'd get back to them with possible options in four weeks.
That period has now passed, with residents only receiving updates on the short-term access, Fifes Creek Road, which is taking longer than anticipated to complete.
Of the potential long-term solutions, fixing the landslip on Toose Road is no longer one of them.
As flagged in July, it requires significant repair works in "unfavourable geotechnical conditions".
A bridge is one likely option, but this is yet to be confirmed and could take up to two years to build.
"It only takes two years if you start it now," Mr Hollis said.
"If you start it in six months, well, then it will take two-and-a-half years."
Mr Hollis described council's promised post-meeting update as "below par".
The farmer and father of three expected he would have an answer on the long-term solution by now.
"They said they would give us an answer in four weeks time at last month's meeting. Well, it's been four weeks and we still don't know where the bridge is going to be built.
"Where's the accountability to meet deadlines? They set deadlines in public forums, but aren't meeting them. That's our issue now. What are we to believe moving forward? That this could be a 10-year project when they say two?"
Beef cattle farmer Shane Warwick also remains frustrated with the lack of action.
Advertisement
"Here we are again, waiting another four weeks. It just rolls on and on," he said.
"They've narrowed the options down, but the decision needs to be made and they have to start building the bloody thing so we can have some certainty for the future."
Mr Hollis and Mr Warwick are aware negotiations are underway and just hope a decision will be made and communicated to them soon.
"Things don't always go to plan," Mr Hollis said.
He understands the project is not simple and will likely take longer than expected.
"We want to see a bit of action on this bridge," Mr Warwick added. "Since everything is getting blown out and taking double the amount of time."
Advertisement
On its website, council says it is close to selecting a preferred option but announcements won't be made until further consultation has occurred.
Kempsey Shire Council Infrastructure Manager Dylan Reeves, says council has worked tirelessly to assess and consult on the proposed routes in the four weeks since the July meeting.
"While we understand the community's wish for certainty and would like to be able to confirm that route, the detailed investigations and land access negotiations must be undertaken in a manner that is respectful to those [who] will have their properties changed permanently as a result of the new route," he said.
"Confirming the preferred option for this new public access road is only one step in a highly complex process. We have always been very clear that this is a longer term, major infrastructure project, which will take, at best, two years.
"It's not a case of just drawing a line on the map and commencing works. The process will involve numerous government agencies, environmental assessments and detailed negotiations with private and public landholders.
"We are juggling the desire to keep the community informed with respecting the sensitive issues involved in that negotiation."
Advertisement
Council is currently undertaking extensive recruitment for several Project Manager roles to oversee the millions of dollars in grant-funded infrastructure projects, including this road, that are part of its construction program.
The weekly written updates distributed to all landholders affected by the Toose Road landslip will continue in the immediate term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.