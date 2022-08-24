The Macleay Argus

3.6 million Australians have experienced coercive control but cases remain difficult to report

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 24 2022 - 7:30am
ABS analysis found that one in four women (2.2 million) have experienced emotional abuse from a partner since the age of 15

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has found through a new analysis that one in four women have experienced partner emotional abuse since the age of 15.

