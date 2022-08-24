'Insidiously destructive since forever': new report on coercive control

One in four women has experienced emotional abuse from a partner since the age of 15 according to just-released data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
The analysis estimates that 3.6 million Australians have experienced coercive control. But for Kempsey Families Inc executive director June Wilson, who has worked in the sector for nearly 30 years, these findings are not new.
Advertisement
"I've worked in the sector for nearly 30 years and while coercive control is the new name for emotional and psychological abuse, it's been ongoing, persistent and insidiously destructive since forever," she said.
"It doesn't surprise me in the slightest and I'm glad someone's done some evidenced research into coercive control."
The ABS findings come from a new analysis of its Personal Safety Survey (PSS) data from 2016 and havr revealed more about coercive control across the nation.
Emotional abuse also known as coercive control can take many different forms.
Victim survivors are often subjected to actions that aim to manipulate, control, isolate or intimidate them, generally though repeated behaviours that include psychological, social, financial and verbal abuse.
Ms Wilson said that reporting this kind of abuse can be difficult and when victim survivors do come forward, they are often deemed unstable or not believed.
"Police aren't... trained to respond to disclosures of coercive control," she said.
There's still very much a slant in the judicial system about 'show us your injuries'.
But Ms Wilson said that the impacts of coercive control are extremely well hidden and often far more subtle.
"Many women who come to Kempsey Families Inc will disclose that they didn't think it was domestic violence because there was no physical assault," she said.
"But there's so much else happening to women and children."
The ABS new analysis also found that those who experienced partner emotional abuse often experience other forms of abuse.
"We found that over half of women (58 per cent) and a quarter of men (26 per cent) who experienced partner emotional abuse had also experienced physical or sexual violence by a partner," said ABS Director of the National Centre for Crime and Justice Statistics Will Milne.
In Ms Wilson's experience, the first instance where coercive control comes to the police or media's attentions is when there has been murder or a significant assault.
"That woman will have been experiencing significant control and power over them and then for reasons that nobody really knows, it goes to murder," she said.
Victim/ survivors can seek help and support by connecting with specialised domestic family violence services but family and friends can also give support by recognising changing behaviours and checking in with victim/ survivors.
Advertisement
"Even though you may not be able to offer the supports required, just checking in lets women know they are not alone," Ms Wilson said.
"You're letting them know that you know something is not okay.
That can be very helpful to someone who's trying to make informed decisions when they have a lot of barriers and challenges in front of them."
Kempsey Families Inc can be reached on (02) 6563 1588 for further assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.