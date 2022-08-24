3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This beautiful three-bedroom home is situated in the popular village of South West Rocks and is within walking distance of the main shopping centre.
The home has a huge open plan kitchen, lounge room, and dining with polished timber floors, and high ceilings.
The kitchen is well appointed with a dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space. The master bedroom is grand and enjoys a beautiful ensuite and huge walk-in robe.
Opening out from the living area is an excellent outdoor undercover entertaining area overlooking the secure backyard which features established landscaped easy maintenance gardens. In the summer there is a refreshing in-ground swimming pool and winter there is a cosy fire place in the lounge room.
Added features include solar hot water, stone kitchen benches, a huge linen press, rainwater tank, and a termite barrier around the home. Plus a big double garage and work shop.
