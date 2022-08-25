This year's Book Week in the Macleay Valley saw plenty of colourful characters arriving at school.
Students, teachers and even parents were able to get in on the fun with many dressing up as their favourite characters for school book parades.
Kempsey South Public School celebrated their book parade on Wednesday (August 24) with plenty of princesses, superheroes and classic characters in attendance.
The school's librarian Laura Walsh said she hoped student's creativity would be reinvigorated by Book Week.
"It's been fantastic considering we haven't had a book parade in years because of COVID-19," she said.
"It's really important to encourage imagination especially in a world that is so driven by technology."
Kempsey Library also got in on the fun with Book Week competitions open to children from Kindergarten to Year 12.
"Book Week is a wonderful and fun week dedicated to celebrating Australian children's authors and illustrators," Kempsey Shire Libraries librarian Melanie Webb said.
"It supports our young readers in growing their love of reading, writing and drawing."
Students are encouraged to participate in the Kempsey Libaries Book Week competitions which are open until this Friday (August 26).
More information can be found on the Kempsey Libraries website.
