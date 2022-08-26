Hat Head's Aiden Tolman announces retirement from NRL

Sharks forward Aiden Tolman has announced he will retire from Rugby League at the end of 2022, ending a celebrated 15-year NRL career.
The 33-year-old who hails from the village of Hat Head, said in a press conference on Friday (August 26) that he made the decision earlier in the week after "wrestling with the idea for a while".
Advertisement
"It's obviously a difficult decision to make when you know your time is up in the game you love and it's something you have been doing all your life... but I feel like now is the right time for me to move on," he said.
Tolman debuted in the NRL for the Storm in 2008 and would go on to play 314 games at Melbourne, the Bulldogs and the Sharks.
Tolman is one of just 45 players in history to have achieved the 300-game milestone. He will move to 26th on the all-time list for most matches played when he runs out for game number 315 on Saturday night (August 27).
Fittingly, the Sharks is set to host the Canterbury Bulldogs this weekend - the club he enjoyed a 10-year stint and played two grand finals with before joining the Sharks in 2021.
"I obviously want to thank all the clubs that I've been at, the Melbourne Storm, the Canterbury Bulldogs and here at the Cronulla Sharks," Tolman said. "They've been a huge part of my career and I'm very thankful for the opportunities that they've given me."
Tolman said his focus remains on the Sharks as the team looks to wrap up a top-two spot and secure a home semi-final.
"We still have a job to do [at the Sharks], we're not done yet in this season," he said. "That's where my focus is at the moment, and I can't wait to hopefully go out and end on a really high note.
"Whenever that last game comes, I will be able to sit down and reflect on my career, and really appreciate and celebrate what I've achieved in this game and all the people who have helped me get to where I am."
Tolman said that while he is still "grappling" with the decision to retire, he hopes to move into a development role in country NSW and mentor bush kids coming to the city.
"I really want to give back to the game," he said. "Whatever role or capacity that is I'm not too sure yet, but I would love to give back to young people, particularly country people where I come from, that's a real passion of mine.
"I would love to help out here in this game and help kids come through and play first grade, because that's how I got the opportunity and that's what I feel like my passion is and I really want to give back to that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.