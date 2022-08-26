From the Editor: community sport leads the charge into 'festival of the boot'

If you're a fan of those legendary sporting commentators Roy & HG, you'll appreciate the excitement that comes from covering "the festival of the boot".
It's that time of year when footy codes converge; sending players, supporters, officials (and sports journalists) into a celebratory frenzy or the depths of despair.
While they may not be as excitable as 'Rampaging' Roy Slaven or HG Nelson, our own sports journalists Mardi Borg and Paul Jobber have been interviewing and photographing scores of players for their many game previews and match reports. So much so, that we're all arm wrestling for the top spot on the Macleay Argus!
And it's not just the senior footy codes hogging the limelight. The Macleay Valley's juniors are consistently succeeding on a regional, state and national scale - in footy and in so many other sports.
You can find it all on the home page, and by selecting Sport then Local Sport from the menu.
They'll then appear under the section Scores and Draws and, space permitting, on the Sports Details page in Friday's print edition of the Macleay Argus.
Upload results here: https://www.macleayargus.com.au/community/send-us-your-news/
Because websites don't have a 'back page' as such, you'll see our top sports stories up with our crime, court and council reports, and our many terrific feature stories. It's all newsworthy. You can scroll down the page to find your team or simply click on the menu and select the code or discipline that interests you.
Good luck this weekend, enjoy your game and keep up with all our coverage on the Macleay Argus.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Macleay Argus)
