Regatta success for newly merged Kempsey River Rats and Nambucca Dragons

By Contributed
Updated August 26 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 10:26pm
Members of the Kempsey Macleay River Rats competing in Ballina. Picture supplied

The Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club and the Nambucca River Dragons competed in the Rainbow Region Regatta in Ballina with huge success.

