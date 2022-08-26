The Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club and the Nambucca River Dragons competed in the Rainbow Region Regatta in Ballina with huge success.
It was the first regatta since the clubs merged.
Members train on the Macleay River and in Macksville at least three times a week in strength, speed and endurance on the water. There is additional off water training for the extra keen.
This hard work paid off, with the club returning with the following results:
Crews also recorded the fastest time of the day.
Three of the Kempsey Macleay River Rats joined with Coffs Coast to compete in the Women's 20s taking out 3rd place.
The next regatta is at Taree.
The club welcomes new members. For more information, email secretary belindafowler3@gmail.com or visit the Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club's social media pages or website www.kmdbc.org.au.
