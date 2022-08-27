The Macleay Argus

Hastings Valley Vikings and Kempsey Cannonballs battle it out for under-18 rugby union premiership

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 27 2022 - 3:05am, first published 2:41am
Kempsey Cannonballs celebrate winning the under-18 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Hastings Valley Vikings' 15-year wait for an under-18 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership will extend into 2023 following a gallant 13-7 defeat to Kempsey on August 27.

