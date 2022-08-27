It was a courageous effort for the Kempsey Cannonballs women's side who made history on Saturday (August 27) by playing their first Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union grand final.
Although the team put up a good fight at the start of the game, they were no match for the classy Coffs Harbour Snappers in the end.
Advertisement
The Cannonballs were determined to make a good first impression in the grand final as they came out firing to get the first try of the game and lead 5-0.
The Cannonballs continued to apply the pressure as they crossed the line again shortly after their first try to add an extra five points on the scoreboard.
However, in the shadows of halftime, Coffs were able to respond with a try of their own off the back of some good field position, and a successful conversion narrowed the score to 10-7 at halftime.
The Snappers quickly gathered momentum in the second half and got an early try to lead for the first time in the game.
The Cannonballs struggled to contain the Snappers after that and a few defensive errors led to the Snappers scoring two quick tries to eventually win 34-10 at fulltime.
Kempsey Cannonballs coach and player Teleah Waitoa said although the game "didn't go our way", she was "really proud" of the team's effort.
"It was just one of those things where we were unlucky to not come away with the win," she said. "We had a couple of bad balls that didn't help us, but it was just unlucky and you can't really put the loss down to anything specific.
"Overall, I'm really proud of the effort of the girls. We came out here to do our best and we definitely did that today."
Waitoa said she is happy that the team has been able to make their first grand final appearance this year and it gives them confidence heading into next year.
"Just to make it this far is victory enough for us," she said. "Kempsey has never made it to a women's grand final, so I'm super proud of their efforts and they can hold their heads up high knowing how far they have come. "
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.