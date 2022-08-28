Kempsey Cannonballs finished with a wet sail, but a missed sideline conversion from fullback Ben Pierce put a dagger through their hearts in a heartbreaking 22-20 defeat to Port Macquarie on August 27.
Pirates had to play the best part of 65 minutes with 14 men following Jack Maunder's first-half send-off, but they still managed to lead 22-8 with 20 minutes remaining.
The Cannonballs finished with two tries in the final 10 minutes, the last of which saw Reno French dive over in the corner to close the gap to two.
But it wasn't to be.
Cannonballs coach Mick Heuston said it was a disappointing way to end to the season, although he felt it was still a success for the team.
He had his back to the play when Pierce lined up the conversion.
"I just feel sorry for the young fella that didn't put it over; he's played a sensational season so it's a shame it has to end that way," he said.
"If that kick goes over, we go into extra-time... it's about as close as it gets."
The two-point victory allowed Pirates coach Nigel Hurlston to avenge grand final heartbreak in 2014 and 2015 when he was first grade coach.
"What a gutsy performance," he said.
"How many penalties on that line? Ten? I couldn't ask for anything else from those players. We battled unbelievably."
Hurlston admitted he was confident the conversion attempt wouldn't be successful.
"No-one had kicked it from the touchline all day so if he had have kicked it, fair play to him," he said.
Pirates captain Chris Geary led from the front despite spending time off the field when he received a yellow card in the first half.
Hurlston couldn't fault his skipper's effort.
"He was my captain in '14 and '15 for first grade so I know he's a leader and the players thrive off him," he said.
"You can't look any further away than from your captain. I can't pick anyone else out."
