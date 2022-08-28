The Macleay Argus

Port Macquarie Pirates overcome Jack Maunder send-off to win 2022 reserve grade title

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:52am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A gallant Kempsey Cannonballs went down to Port Macquarie in their rugby union reserve grade decider in Port Macquarie on August 27. Picture: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Kempsey Cannonballs finished with a wet sail, but a missed sideline conversion from fullback Ben Pierce put a dagger through their hearts in a heartbreaking 22-20 defeat to Port Macquarie on August 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.