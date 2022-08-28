Oxley MP Melinda Pavey calls it quits on politics after 20 years

The upcoming contest for the state seat of Oxley has been thrown wide open following the decision by long-standing member Melinda Pavey to step down.
Ms Pavey announced on Sunday (August 28) that she would not be contesting next March's election after a total of 20 years in politics.
In a post on social media, which is also the statement that appears on the National Party's website, Ms Pavey said: "After eight years as your local Member for Oxley, which followed 12 years in the NSW Upper House, I have decided it's time to leave the NSW Parliament.
"I will not be recontesting the 2023 NSW State election. I'd like to thank you all for your support - it's been a privilege to represent you.
"This patch we all call home is extraordinary and every day it has been an absolute honour to represent the region.
"I'll continue to work hard on your behalf until my last day in office. Beyond March 2023, I'll continue to contribute to our communities, as many of you all do.
"Thank you to my family, who have been my strength, support, wisdom and love."
While speculation over her replacement was the day's hot topic, Ms Pavey still met her commitments to the electorate, presenting end of season awards to Macksville - Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club members.
Ms Pavey is the National Party's longest-serving member. She has been reconsidering her future however, since being dumped from the water, housing and property portfolio last December by Premier Dominic Perrottet.
In a statement following her announcement, current Nationals Leader Paul Toole noted her achievements.
"Over the past 20 years, Mel has been a passionate advocate for regional communities right across NSW and delivered on her promise to put them at the heart of decision making.
"She has served across both chambers of the NSW Parliament, entering the Legislative Council just weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Emily.
"Mel can be proud that her time in the Parliament and as a long-time member of the NSW Nationals team has helped deliver a stronger regional NSW for the next generation.
"During her time in the Parliament, Melinda has served as a Minister overseeing Water, Property, Housing, Roads, Maritime and Freight and continues to serve as the Parliamentary Secretary for Stronger Communities and Families and the North Coast.
"On behalf of the NSW Government and the NSW Nationals, I wish Mel, Warren and their children, Emily and Jack, all the best for the future."
