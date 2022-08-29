The South West Rocks Marlins' Hastings League season has officially come to an end after the Long Flat Dragons produced a classy performance to win 46-24.
The Dragons made their presence known early in the game and got three tries in the first 30 minutes to lead 16-0.
With only seven minutes left in the first half, the Marlins finally managed to hit back to put four points on the scoreboard.
The Marlins kept the momentum going as Ivan Madden charged over in the shadows of halftime to narrow the score 16-10, with the help of Stephan Blair's conversion.
Four minutes into the second half, the Marlins picked up where they left off as Owen Blair scored off a kick to narrow the margin by an extra four points.
However, the Dragons lifted to race in three quick tries to extend their lead to 34-14.
Although the Marlins got two more tries, it wasn't enough to save their season as the Dragons went on to secure a 46-24 victory.
South West Rocks Marlins president Geoff Ball said it was a credit to the Long Flat Dragons who were "the better team at the end of the day".
"Long Flat turned up and played better football and we wish them well in the semi-finals," he said.
Ball said he's proud of the team for finishing fourth on the ladder and their future "looks bright" as they get ready to celebrate the club's 10-year anniversary next season.
"It's been a really good building season," he said. "A lot of the players who have come to the club this year are only 18, 19 and 20-years-old, so to finish fourth on the table with a young squad is a sign of good things to come.
"We have a couple of areas where we need bigger bodies on the field, and I think in years to come the team will be hard to beat.
"I would just like to thank Marlins' supporters for being there again this year. Next year we will be celebrating our ten years in rugby league, and we're expecting a big season for our ten-year anniversary.
It's definitely something to look forward to."
