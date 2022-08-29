The Macleay Argus

Long Flat Dragons end South West Rocks Marlins' Hastings League season in minor semi-finals

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
Marlins player Stephan Blair charging down the field in their clash against the Lake Cathie Raiders. Pictures: Penny Tamblyn

The South West Rocks Marlins' Hastings League season has officially come to an end after the Long Flat Dragons produced a classy performance to win 46-24.

